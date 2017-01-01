Screens 4 for macOS

Control your computer from anywhere in the world.

 
 

Screens is a powerful VNC client app that lets you control any computer
from anywhere as if you were sitting in front of it!

Connect from anywhere

Work on that spreadsheet you left at home, perform software updates on your server on another continent, or help your dad configure his computer miles away back in your hometown.

Multiple Display Support

For Macs with several attached displays, Screens lets you select an individual one or you can show them all at once. Plus, it can remember your last selection for future sessions.

Groups

Organize your saved screens as groups to keep everything in order.

Curtain Mode

Curtain Mode obscures the display on remote Macs you connect to. Useful if you don't want anyone to see what you're doing.

File Transfers

Transfer files from Mac to Mac via drag and drop.

Session Selection

If there is someone logged in on a remote Mac, Screens can ask to share their screen or it can start a new session — your choice!

Touch Bar Support

Unleash the power of Touch Bar with Screens, especially in full screen mode.

And so much more!

Supports OS X 10.11 El Capitan and above

Synchronize your content via iCloud or Dropbox

Access recent connections through the Dock

One-Click User Password

Improved SSH Keys Support

Fullscreen Mode

Observe and Control Modes

Grab a Screenshot of the remote computer

Revamped URL Schemes Support

Connect to Macs, Windows, and Linux PCs

Secure Connections

Testimonials

“Screens brings welcome design updates and features that take advantage of Yosemite for a VNC app that’s versatile, powerful, and a pleasure to use on both iOS and OS X.”

“Screens makes the best Mac VNC app even better.”

“Screens is a massive revamping of one of the most popular VNC clients available.”

“If you ever want to access your Mac from your iPad, or from another Mac, Screens is the way to do it.”

“Screens For Mac Is The Best VNC App For Most People”
Screens is also available on the Mac App Store and Setapp

