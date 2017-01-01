Screens 4 for macOS

Work on that spreadsheet you left at home, perform software updates on your server on another continent, or help your dad configure his computer miles away back in your hometown.
For Macs with several attached displays, Screens lets you select an individual one or you can show them all at once. Plus, it can remember your last selection for future sessions.
Organize your saved screens as groups to keep everything in order.
Curtain Mode obscures the display on remote Macs you connect to. Useful if you don't want anyone to see what you're doing.
Transfer files from Mac to Mac via drag and drop.
If there is someone logged in on a remote Mac, Screens can ask to share their screen or it can start a new session — your choice!
Unleash the power of Touch Bar with Screens, especially in full screen mode.
Supports OS X 10.11 El Capitan and above
Synchronize your content via iCloud or Dropbox
Access recent connections through the Dock
One-Click User Password
Improved SSH Keys Support
Fullscreen Mode
Observe and Control Modes
Grab a Screenshot of the remote computer
Revamped URL Schemes Support
Connect to Macs, Windows, and Linux PCs
Secure Connections
“Screens brings welcome design updates and features that take advantage of Yosemite for a VNC app that’s versatile, powerful, and a pleasure to use on both iOS and OS X.”
“If you ever want to access your Mac from your iPad, or from another Mac, Screens is the way to do it.”
Screens is also available on the Mac App Store and Setapp